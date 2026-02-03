Abu Dhabi – The Follow-up Committee of Oman-UAE Higher Joint Committee convened for its periodic meeting in Abu Dhabi. This gathering was held in accordance with the directives of the leadership of both the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reflecting a shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations and fostering collaboration across various strategic sectors.

During the session, officials engaged in comprehensive discussions regarding several matters of mutual interest. The delegates reached a consensus on various initiatives aimed at enhancing the prosperity of both nations and fulfilling the aspirations of their citizens. This meeting serves as a continuation of the ongoing efforts to bolster the historical and fraternal ties that exist between the two neighbouring countries, ensuring sustained regional stability and economic growth.

