Suhar – Suhar Investment Forum 2026 will open on Wednesday bringing together decision-makers and investors from more than 30 countries for two days of high-level dialogue and deal-making.

Over 750 participants from Oman and abroad – representing governments, international organisations, major companies and investment bodies – are set to attend the forum, underscoring Suhar’s rising profile as one of the sultanate’s key investment destinations.

Organised by Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (OCCI) North Batinah branch, the forum will be inaugurated by H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ).

The event comes as Suhar continues to record rapid growth as an industrial and logistics hub, supported by its strategic location on the Sea of Oman, direct access to global trade routes, advanced infrastructure and a competitive business environment attractive to high-value investments.

Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of North Batinah, described the forum as a major investment milestone that reflects the governorate’s growing standing on the regional and international investment map.

He said more than 50 ready-to-invest opportunities of a combined value exceeding RO300mn will be showcased. These projects, he noted, have been developed based on specialised feasibility studies and supported by clear data, enabling investors to make informed decisions and move directly into implementation.

Most opportunities focus on the industrial and logistics sectors, alongside a range of other economic activities, highlighting the diversity of offerings and aligning with Oman’s drive for economic diversification and higher in-country value.

“The forum is an open invitation to investors and entrepreneurs from inside and outside Oman to explore opportunities and build genuine partnerships that support sustainable growth,” Kindi said.

H E Ibtisam bint Ahmed al Farouji, Undersecretary for Investment Promotion in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said Suhar has emerged as a successful model for attracting foreign direct investment.

She informed that over the past two years, Sohar Port and Freezone attracted investments exceeding US$4bn reflecting strong international investor confidence in Oman’s logistics and economic advantages.

H E Ibtisam added that the forum serves as a strategic platform bringing together investors, partners and decision-makers to deepen economic dialogue, forge partnerships and shape the future of investment in Suhar, in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Saeed bin Abdullah al Abri, Chairman of OCCI North Batinah branch, said this year’s edition places special emphasis on industry as a key engine of growth, alongside logistics, given the central role of these in supply chains and national competitiveness.

He noted that the forum seeks to strengthen public-private cooperation and open new avenues for local and international investors through well-defined, investment-ready projects backed by reliable studies and data.

The programme features specialist papers, panel discussions, B2B meetings and an accompanying exhibition highlighting major projects and initiatives in targeted sectors. Participation of international economic and financial institutions is also expected to boost the forum’s global reach and partnership potential.

