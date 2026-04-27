MUSCAT - As part of ongoing efforts to advance social development and strengthen community initiatives in the Wilayat of Al Seeb, the Social Development Committee convened its second meeting of 2026 under the chairmanship of Ahmed bin Ali al Shuhi, with members in attendance.

The committee reviewed a number of humanitarian cases involving financially distressed families, underscoring the need for practical and sustainable solutions to improve living conditions.

It also examined data on students from low-income households, with a focus on extending appropriate support and fostering a more conducive learning environment to enhance academic performance.

During the session, members assessed the financial reports of the Seeb Volunteer Team, reviewing key indicators and operational aspects. The committee also highlighted the positive outcomes of the ‘Tarabut’ marriage awareness campaign, noting its role in raising community awareness and promoting family stability.

In line with its development agenda, the committee discussed initiatives aimed at empowering productive families by encouraging their participation in economic activities, thereby improving income opportunities and ensuring long-term sustainability.

The meeting also reviewed a proposal to organise traditional Eid markets — including ‘Habta’ and ‘Ayood’ — at a new location adjacent to Muscat Municipality in Al Seeb. The move is expected to enhance the organisation of community events and provide a more suitable environment for such seasonal activities.

On the investment front, the committee examined proposals submitted by companies and individuals seeking to invest in a plot of land allocated to the Seeb Volunteer Team.

Discussions focused on identifying optimal strategies to maximise returns while ensuring sustainable benefits for the wider community.

The meeting concluded with a call to strengthen partnerships with the municipal council and civil society institutions to support integrated development efforts.

The Social Development Committee in the Wilayat of Al Seeb plays a vital role in proposing and implementing initiatives aligned with local priorities, while also organising volunteer work within a structured framework.

Its continued efforts contribute to improving living standards and advancing sustainable development across the wilayat.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

