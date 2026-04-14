The Sultanate of Oman continues to solidify its position as a leading nation in food security by implementing a comprehensive strategic vision aimed at achieving sustainability and boosting local production, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030).

The Sultanate of Oman's food policy is based on two main tracks. The first focuses on commodities where self-sufficiency rates have exceeded 75 per cent, with efforts underway to expand their processing and export. The second track targets commodities with lower self-sufficiency levels by increasing local production and reducing reliance on imports.

Data has shown that the Sultanate of Oman has achieved high self-sufficiency rates in several commodities, most notably fish — 146 per cent, dates — 99 per cent, fresh milk — 96 per cent, table eggs — 95 per cent and vegetables — 79 per cent. Some agricultural products have also recorded remarkable performance, such as cucumbers — 100 per cent, cantaloupes — 98 per cent and peppers — 96 per cent. Conversely, some commodities remain below the required self-sufficiency level, such as wheat — 2 per cent, potatoes — 9 per cent, onions — 16 per cent, red meat — 45 per cent and poultry — 62 per cent, prompting relevant authorities to intensify efforts to increase their production in the coming period.

Oman is steadily progressing towards building a sustainable food system.

As part of efforts to support the food security system, the value of new investments implemented up to the end of March 2026 reached approximately RO 29 million, representing a completion rate of 4.3 per cent. The livestock sector received the largest share of these investments at RO 21.33 million, followed by the plant sector at RO 5.82 million and then the aquaculture sector at RO 1.89 million.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, regarding investment opportunities, Al Buraimi Governorate led with a completion rate of 70 per cent, followed by Al Batinah South Governorate at 62 per cent, with the remaining percentages distributed among the various governorates. The agriculture sector also accounted for the largest number of opportunities, with 56, compared to 23 opportunities in the livestock sector.

The government offers a package of incentives to attract investors, including tax exemptions, subsidised electricity rates and low-interest loans, in addition to designating agricultural zones and sites specifically for aquaculture projects.

As part of its 2026 targets, the Ministry aims to achieve balanced growth by increasing private investment by 10 per cent annually, boosting food exports by 6 per cent to 7 per cent and developing the added value of the agricultural and fisheries sectors by 5 per cent. It also aims to raise the self-sufficiency rate to approximately 67 per cent, while improving water resource efficiency and reducing emissions.

To enhance food security, the Sultanate of Oman is working to build a strategic reserve of essential commodities, including rice, wheat, sugar, lentils, powdered milk, cooking oil and tea, to ensure their availability in emergencies and mitigate the impact of global price volatility.

The Sultanate of Oman's food policy is based on two main tracks.

In a remarkable achievement, the Sultanate of Oman ranked fourth globally and first in the Arab world in food self-sufficiency indicators, according to a recent study. This reflects the success of the policies implemented to enhance local production and diversify food sources. The Sultanate of Oman recorded significant progress in several sectors, most notably fisheries, which saw a 158 per cent increase, in addition to milk, dates and vegetables. This underscores the effectiveness of investments and modern agricultural technologies in boosting productivity.

In a strategic move, the Sultanate of Oman signed a Country Programme Framework Agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) for the period 2026–2030. This agreement aims to support food security and solidify the principles of sustainability through the development of the agricultural, fisheries and water sectors.

Oman is steadily progressing towards building a sustainable food system based on a combination of local production, investment, modern technology and strategic reserves. This approach reflects the Sultanate of Oman's ability to address global challenges and ensure its long-term food security, while strengthening the role of the private sector as a key partner in achieving economic development.

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