SALALAH: Raysut Industrial City attracted 36 investment applications in 2025, resulting in the establishment of 20 projects valued at RO 38.2 million, primarily in manufacturing, food and pharmaceutical industries.

The projects span more than 151,000 square metres, while eight stalled ventures were replaced with higher-quality investments aligned with targeted sectors.

Eng Abdul Qadir bin Salim al Balushi, Director General of the industrial city, said cumulative investments exceeded RO 641 million by the end of 2025, marking 4 per cent growth year-on-year. Employment reached 3,283 workers, including 1,281 Omanis, with 180 new national jobs created during the year.

The estate, covering over 4 million square metres, has achieved a 97 per cent occupancy rate across developed areas, with expansion plans set to increase total space to 5 million square metres.

Under the Eleventh Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), the city aims to attract 100 new projects worth RO 100 million and generate around 2,000 jobs for citizens, while strengthening its position as a regional hub for food and pharmaceutical industries.

Infrastructure upgrades are ongoing, including expanded water and sanitation networks and master planning for new zones. Upcoming projects include the Madayn Pioneer Complex, enhanced security systems and further infrastructure expansion to support rising investor demand.

Strategically located in Salalah, the city offers access to markets in the Horn of Africa and Asia, alongside logistical advantages linked to proximity to Yemen, reinforcing its export potential. — ONA

Eng Abdul Qadir bin Salim al Balushi, Director General of Raysut Industrial City.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).