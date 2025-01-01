Muscat: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPA) has invited limited bids from international and national companies to provide consultancy services for a detailed master plan for the coastal tourist zone in SEZAD.

The Touristic Coastal Zone has been envisioned as a premier destination for tourism, leisure, and recreation, combining natural beauty with contemporary amenities.

This project aims to develop a dynamic and sustainable coastal community that offers diverse experiences for both visitors and residents.

The planning of this coastal zone will encompass a range of land uses and facilities, including resorts, hospitality buildings, private chalets, mixed-use developments, commercial nodes, recreational areas, beachfront activities, and a beachfront promenade.

Duqm is located in the Al Wusta governorate and overlooks the Arabian Sea at the midway point between Muscat and Salalah.

It offers options for marine activities and wildlife, and desert camping enthusiasts.

The Rock Garden constitutes one of the tourist attractions that attract tourists and visitors to learn about the hidden components of this garden, which is one of the most important geological sites in the Sultanate of Oman, and one of the most prominent natural treasures of Duqm.

The garden, which has an area of about 6 square kilometers, includes unique rock formations lined up in the form of sandstone and limestone statues, formed by wind, water, ice, and other natural elements over millions of years.

The rock formations consist of fragile deposits of limestone that formed in the modern era, approximately 40 million years ago, and are covered by a harder layer. The processes of erosion by wind and water have contributed to sculpting these rocks in the form of a group of symmetry and natural sculptures.

