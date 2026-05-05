MUSCAT: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has awarded a strategic contract to Abraj Energy Services for the provision of hydraulic fracturing services, as the national operator steps up efforts to boost well productivity, maximise hydrocarbon recovery and deepen in-country value.

Hydraulic fracturing is a core component of PDO’s upstream operations, enabling access to complex reservoirs and supporting production optimisation. Under the agreement, Abraj will deploy advanced fracturing technologies, including optimised proppant and gelling systems, aimed at improving efficiency and delivering high-performance outcomes aligned with PDO’s production targets.

Dr Aflah al Hadhrami, PDO Managing Director, said the partnership strengthens both operational delivery and national capability development. “This partnership with Abraj Energy Services brings us closer to maximising value from our assets while strengthening national capabilities and reinforcing our leading role in advancing local content in Oman. Hydraulic fracturing is essential to unlocking Oman’s hydrocarbon potential and working with a capable national partner enables us to deliver efficient, sustainable production, in alignment with the objectives of our Journey of Transformation, ‘For Oman’”.

He added that PDO remains focused on nurturing competitive Omani companies within the energy ecosystem.

“We are equally committed to developing Omani companies into national champions. This contract reflects our continued efforts to empower local players, enhance their technical capabilities and position them to compete regionally and internationally, in line with Oman Vision 2040”.

The contract forms part of PDO’s broader supply chain transformation strategy, which emphasises long-term partnerships with capable local suppliers while integrating operational excellence with capability building. The approach is designed to deliver sustainable value and support the development of a resilient, competitive energy sector.

Eng Saif al Hamhami, CEO of Abraj Energy Services, said the contract marks a significant step in expanding the company’s technical scope. “We are particularly pleased to have been awarded this upgraded contract by PDO, which expands our scope of work and enables us to participate in technically advanced and high-end fracturing operations. This award is a strong endorsement of PDO’s confidence in Abraj’s ability to consistently deliver high quality, reliable services. It highlights our operational strength, reinforces our position as Oman’s local champion in unlocking hydrocarbon reserves and supports our long-term growth in a competitive market. We remain committed to fostering lasting partnerships and delivering value across the energy sector”.

Through such collaborations, PDO continues to consolidate its role in supporting Oman’s long-term energy sustainability and economic diversification, leveraging technology, partnerships and local expertise to unlock greater value from Oman’s hydrocarbon resources.

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