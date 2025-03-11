Duqm: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (Opaz) has invited specialised and experienced companies to contest a consultancy services tender for establishing a cold chains’ integrated economic cluster project that the Authority intends to establish at the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (Sezad).

Opaz set the 18thof March 2025 as the deadline for purchasing tender documents offered via the electronic tendering platform “Isnad”, affiliated with the Secretariat General of the Tender Board. The deadline for submitting bids is 17 April 2025.

Eng. Ahmed Ali Akaak, CEO of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (Sezad), said that the new project aims to develop an integrated infrastructure for cold chains, improve the efficiency of cold chains, enhance the competitiveness of Omani exports and support economic diversification.

Akaak pointed out that the project also seeks to upgrade the capabilities of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm to store and distribute perishable products like food and pharmaceutical products more efficiently. This, he observed, would help cut down waste and improve product quality.

