MUSCAT: As part of its strategy to position itself as a gateway for clean energy, Port of Duqm Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) to explore and develop options for implementing solar energy systems, biofuels and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Port of Duqm. This agreement aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and the nation’s ambitious goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, contributing to the development of sustainable infrastructure and the transition to renewable energy in the Sultanate of Oman.

The MoU was signed by Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of Port of Duqm Company and Tariq Mohammed al Junaidi, CEO of Oman Oil Marketing Company, in the presence of Eng Hashim Taher al Ibrahim, Chief Business Support Officer and Mohammed Hassan al Mujaini, Deputy General Manager for Occupational Health, Safety, Quality and Sustainable Development at Oman Oil Marketing Company.

On this occasion, Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of Port of Duqm Company, stated: "We are committed to developing sustainable energy solutions at the port and this agreement strengthens our efforts towards achieving an environmentally friendly operational environment that aligns with Oman Vision 2040. Our partnership with OOMCO will open new avenues in the clean energy sector, contributing to the transformation of Port of Duqm into a sustainable logistics gateway at both the regional and international levels."

Tariq Mohammed al Junaidi, CEO of Oman Oil Marketing Company, commented:

"At Oman Oil Marketing Company, we are committed to providing innovative and sustainable energy solutions beyond fuel. Our advancements in solar energy, EV charging infrastructure and biodiesel support Oman's transition to clean energy. This MoU with Port of Duqm marks a key step in enabling the port to optimise energy use, reduce carbon emissions and enhance sustainability. It also allows us to expand the reach of our green solutions, reinforcing our role in driving a more sustainable future for Oman."

This collaboration will enable Port of Duqm to enhance its operational efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and serve as a model for the development and operation of sustainable ports. Moreover, it represents a key step in establishing Duqm as a gateway for green and clean energy. By adopting renewable energy solutions such as solar power and biofuels, Port of Duqm will become a central hub for sustainable shipping, storage and transportation operations, reinforcing its position as a leading destination in the transition to a low-carbon economy and supporting national efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).