Muscat --- Theofficial price of Oman crude oil for delivery in June 2026 settled today at USD100.99 per barrel.

Today’s price reflects a decreaseof USD 1.93 compared to Tuesday’s closing price of USD 102.92 per barrel.

It is worth noting that themonthly average price of Oman crude oil for delivery in April 2026 stood at USD68.15 per barrel, marking an increase of USD 5.98 from the delivery price forMarch 2026.

Copyright (C) 2026. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).