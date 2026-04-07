Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), in partnership with Microsoft, has launched the Numo–Microsoft for Startups Accelerator, an initiative aimed at accelerating the growth of technology startups in Oman.

The programme seeks to empower Omani startups by providing access to advanced artificial intelligence tools and cloud services through the Microsoft Azure platform. It will also offer technical guidance, mentorship and go-to-market support to help emerging companies scale their digital solutions and expand into new markets.

According to MTCIT, the accelerator is designed for startups developing software-based products or services that form the core of their business models. Participating companies must be commercially registered in Oman and operate within the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

Eligible startups will receive free Azure credits and access to the latest AI technologies from Microsoft, enabling them to overcome technical challenges, accelerate product development and strengthen their innovation capabilities.

The programme is open to for-profit startups that own their software products and have previously received less than US$10,000 in free Azure credits. Educational institutions, government entities and certain service-based businesses are not eligible to participate.

Applications for the programme are open till April 12. Interested startups can register through the Numo platform or contact the programme’s official channels for further information.