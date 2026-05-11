MUSCA - The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) has unveiled a package of initiatives and projects to enhance the land transport sector’s contribution to the national economy.

These include establishing a digital ticketing platform for bus passenger transport, implementing a smart weighing system as well as licensing and monitoring smart transport applications.

Haitham bin Ahmed al Zadjali, Director of the Land Transport Department at the Directorate-General of Land Transport and Roads at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said, “The ministry seeks to develop the sector by transitioning to smart transport, regulating the operation of applications, improving service quality and intensifying inspections to reduce violations.”

Al Zadjali pointed out that the ministry oversees the licensing of all land transport activities including taxis, rental services, school transport and freight transport.

The ministry is also working to digitise these services through smart applications.

He explained that the ministry aims to develop the sector by issuing regulations, introducing modern technologies and collaborating with companies and vehicle owners to improve and enhance service quality.

He stated that the most prominent violations recorded in the land transport sector include operating without a licence, failing to adhere to the set fares, operating vehicles without an operating permit, or operating vehicles that do not meet the required specifications as well as safety-related violations related.

The student transport sector is a vital sector, and the ministry is keen to regulate it by imposing strict requirements on buses and drivers and conducting periodic inspections. The most prominent violations in the student transport sector include the use of unauthorised vehicles and non-compliance with safety requirements.

Necessary measures are taken against violators and the number of violations has recently decreased, he said.

The Tenth Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) witnessed significant progress in developing the infrastructure of the transport, logistics, communications and information technology sectors, and implementing a number of strategic projects and qualitative initiatives especially in roads, land and sea transport and logistics in general, in addition to the level of programmes and targets of the National Digital Economy Programme.

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