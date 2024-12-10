MUSCAT: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) organised a media briefing on Monday to shed light on the 'Ejada' system for measuring individual and institutional performance, aiming to highlight its significance and the efforts made to develop and improve it.

Nadia al Maharbi, Director of the Performance Department, provided a comprehensive explanation of the 'Ejada' system, presenting it as an integrated framework for measuring and evaluating the performance of individuals and institutions.

The ministry noted that recent enhancements to the system include strengthening governance, refining mechanisms for applying the distribution curve model, and launching four training packages to prepare trainers to implement the system in government units.

Key improvements include aligning sector goals with annual and institutional objectives starting from 2025, expanding nominations for senior positions, introducing a "System Implementation Compliance Rate" indicator, implementing the distribution curve by raising instead of lowering performance levels, mandating internal committees for performance approval, and refining the achievements section to make it more objective for senior position evaluations at the end of each year.

Nadia presented a set of facts and statistics about the 'Ejada' system, highlighting key achievements such as the disbursement of rewards amounting to RO 25 million and the inclusion of 54,000 outstanding employees within the system. It was also noted that the system encompasses four million job objectives, 11 million key results, and 44,000 recorded achievements. Regarding personal objectives, 670,000 personal goals have been incorporated into the system.

Additionally, the ministry unveiled a comprehensive communication plan to raise awareness among officials and employees, introducing clear interim evaluations displayed on employees’ personal profiles instead of merely showing performance levels, in line with principles of transparency and credibility.

Mohammed al Hinai, Project Manager of the 'Ejada' system, explained that performance evaluation is conducted in two phases: a quantitative assessment during the year and a qualitative assessment at its conclusion. He highlighted that the system has responded to suggestions from officials and employees, modifying the distribution curve to prevent negative impacts on evaluations. He also revealed plans to add over 45 new features to the system to enhance the accuracy of performance measurement and governance.

Al Hinai added that the 'Ejada' system will introduce additional incentives to strengthen the link between institutional and individual performance, launching a package of rewards focusing on areas such as initiative, innovation, and customer service. The ministry has allocated RO 3 million to honour outstanding employees, including proactive and innovative employees as well as the "Employee of the Month" for excellent services.

He noted the system's continuous expansion reflects decision-makers' belief in its importance and its pivotal role in improving the quality of government work. He also announced upcoming projects tied to the system, including the 'Ejada' Human Resources Management Matrix and new indicators aimed at addressing challenges such as unemployment and boosting local content. Additionally, new awards will be introduced for outstanding government units, with a recognition ceremony planned for February 2025 to honour 45 top-performing customer service outlets.

To ensure transparency in evaluations, satisfaction surveys measuring public contentment with government services will be launched, with over 230,000 beneficiaries participating since the system's inception. In a groundbreaking move, Al Hinai confirmed that, for the first time, the percentage of decisions made with community and stakeholder participation will be tracked, enhancing the quality of services provided by government units.

