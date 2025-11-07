The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) in Oman has put social media accounts and online platforms on alert regarding the promotion of unlicensed tourist accommodations. The Ministry has observed that various accounts are advertising establishments such as hotels, rest houses, and eco-lodges that have not secured the necessary licensing from the Ministry.

This practice is in direct breach of Clause (13) of Article (9) of the Regulations Governing Marketing and Promotion Activities on Websites and Social Media (Ministerial Resolution No. 619/2022). This regulation explicitly prohibits the “marketing or promotion of any goods or services that require prior approvals from the competent authorities, or projects not licensed by the competent authority, or any counterfeit goods.”

The Ministry has stressed the paramount importance of strict adherence to these regulatory provisions and insists that all platforms cease promoting any unlicensed establishments or services immediately.

Furthermore, the Ministry has confirmed that it will be taking all necessary legal measures against any individual or entity found to be in violation of these rules.

Promoting unlicensed properties is a serious offence, and the authorities are committed to maintaining the standards and legality of the Sultanate’s tourism sector.

