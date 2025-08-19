The global shift away from a fossil-fuel-dependent economy is an irreversible reality, and for the Sultanate of Oman, a nation whose general budget remains heavily reliant on oil revenues, this shift represents both a challenge and an extraordinary opportunity.

Wisely, Oman has anticipated this future and is now in the midst of a masterful pivot, rightly identifying its tourism sector as the primary engine for future growth. Oman is not merely adapting to a new world economy; it is embracing it with foresight and purpose.

One new addition to boost Oman’s tourism is the Razat Royal Farm in the Wilayat of Salalah, which has begun welcoming visitors to its newly inaugurated tourist trail. This trail offers an opportunity to explore the farm’s diverse agricultural spaces, tropical and ancient trees, and various farm products, establishing it as a comprehensive tourist destination managed with precise technical and scientific standards.

The Royal Cars Museum at Al Barakah Palace in Seeb is another attraction. The exhibits include vehicles used by the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the late Sultan Said bin Taimour, and the late Sayyid Tarik bin Taimour, besides cars belonging to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The museum’s collection includes a range of classic, rare and limited-edition cars, many of which have significant historical value.

Among the highlights is a 130-year-old steam-powered car, as well as vintage armoured and some of the earliest models of electric vehicles. The collection also features sports cars and exclusive models sourced from around the world, representing various automotive eras.

The travel and tourism sector has emerged as a powerhouse across the GCC, and Oman's tourism sector’s contribution to the economy rose to RO 2.12 billion in 2024, up from RO 1.75 billion in 2018. This growth rate of 3.2 per cent is further evidenced by the sector's GDP contribution, which climbed to RO 2.7 billion in 2024.

What makes Oman's approach so compelling is its understanding that tourism is about more than just numbers. It is about displaying the very soul of the nation.

The government has realised that Oman has far more to offer. The data on visitor numbers confirms this, with 3.8 million visitors arriving in 2024, drawn by recreational pursuits, visiting relatives and friends.

A closer look at specific destinations reveals the depth of this appeal. The Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar welcomed 89,780 visitors in the first part of this year, a noticeable increase from the 84,869 visitors in the same period of 2024.

Similarly, Wakan Village, famous for its fruit cultivation, saw visitor numbers rise from 24,093 to 27,428 between January and July of 2024 and 2025 respectively. These figures prove, beyond any doubt, that Oman possesses a charm that captivates both beach lovers and non-trekkers alike.

However, the most powerful and unique asset in Oman’s arsenal is its people. Unlike many of its counterparts in the GCC, half of Oman's five million population are citizens, and their readiness to welcome tourists into their homes to share local culture, especially the cuisine, is an unparalleled draw. This spirit of genuine hospitality transforms a simple trip into an authentic cultural exchange.

This promising reality is underpinned by an ambitious vision for the future. The pipeline of projects is a testament to the nation's commitment to this new path.

The upcoming Oman Botanic Garden, set to be one of the largest in the world, is a project of both scale and substance. Located just a few kilometres from the capital's airport, it will feature diverse natural environments and native flora, emphasising a profound commitment to environmental conservation and education.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has empowered local governorates to spearhead their own tourism projects, a move that ensures development is sensitive to local culture and environment. Some projects are already underway in governorates such as Al Dakhiliyah, Musandam and Dhofar. In the capital, Muscat, the eagerly awaited Muttrah Cable Car, expected to be ready within the next 12 months, will offer a breathtaking panoramic view.

