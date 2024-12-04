Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has introduced new regulations for ship and port security under ministerial decision No 423/2024.

These regulations aim to enhance the security of ports and ships, achieving the highest levels of maritime safety. Based on Maritime Law No 19/2023 and approved international agreements, the regulations establish a comprehensive framework to ensure the safety and security of maritime operations in the sultanate.

Captain Majid bin Saif al Barhi, Director General of Maritime Affairs at MTCIT, stated that the regulations are designed to provide comprehensive protection for individuals, maritime facilities, and goods from security risks. They also aim to ensure the continuity of efficient maritime operations while supporting Oman’s efforts to enhance the investment environment in the maritime sector.

Capt Barhi informed that the new ship and port security regulations include a range of measures to ensure compliance with international standards. These measures require ships and ports to prepare and implement integrated security plans based on comprehensive risk assessments, and establish a system for monitoring and inspecting ships and ports to ensure adherence to international security requirements.

The regulations also mandate the issuance of compliance certificates, aligning ships and ports with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, and emphasise the importance of training programmes and regular exercises to enhance the readiness of maritime personnel to address security challenges.

Additionally, security committees at both national and local levels will be formed to ensure effective collaboration between relevant entities.

Capt Barhi added that these regulations represent a significant advancement in the development of security within Oman’s maritime sector. “By adhering to the highest international standards and best practices, Oman strengthens its position as a regional and global logistics hub, providing a secure and sustainable environment for maritime trade.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).