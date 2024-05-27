His Excellency the Minister of Interior has issued a decision to exempt marine vessel owners from fines if they take the initiative to settle their situations.

Starting today, Sunday, May 26, 2024, until December 31, 2024, His Excellency the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahd Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, announced that all owners of marine vessels will be exempt from fines imposed for not registering or renewing their registration. This exemption applies when they visit the General Administration of the Coast Guard to regularize their status in accordance with Law No. 36/1960 and the relevant regulations.

The Ministry of Interior clarified that individuals caught without registration or renewal during or after this period will face the legally prescribed penalties. The Ministry urges marine vessel owners to take advantage of this exemption period to avoid legal repercussions.

It is important to note that renewal transactions for citizens and residents will be processed only during the morning period from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm and the evening period from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on official working days.

The General Administration of the Coast Guard will handle new registration transactions exclusively at the main center of the Maritime Transport Department in the Shuwaikh area, inside the main building of the Kuwait Ports Authority, during the morning work period from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm on official working days.

