Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Naval exercise to determ...
MARITIME

Naval exercise to determine readiness for maritime incidents in Qatar

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The exercise scenario included extinguishing a fire, preventing an oil spill caused by an explosion on the maritime vessel

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 4, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
KUWAITMARITIME
PHOTO
The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, carried out the Maritime Crisis Management Exercise "Dibel 4" to determine the readiness of the concerned authorities, raise the level of co-ordination and training, and increase the efficiency of these authorities.

The exercise scenario included extinguishing a fire, preventing an oil spill caused by an explosion on the maritime vessel "Dibel," and rescuing injured crew members. Several entities collaborated with the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security in this exercise.

Director-General of Coast and Border Security Major General Nasser Jabr al-Nuaimi explained that the exercise is part of the annual plans prepared by the Directorate to train and practise for various maritime incidents and tasks, with the participation of other relevant entities.

He stressed that the General Administration of Coasts and Borders Security is keen to always be fully prepared to confront various incidents that occur in the maritime field, whether they are accidents involving commercial ships and oil tankers, confronting smuggling activities, or combating the practice of fishing in Qatari waters by non-Qatari maritime means, as well as protecting gas and oil stations and other tasks.

Director of the Operations Department at the General Directorate and commander of the exercise Staff Major (Navy) Hassan Ahmed al-Sulaiti said that the exercise took place with a high level of co-ordination, as the participating parties dealt with the exercise with complete professionalism, which reflected the extent of their readiness to deal with maritime accidents.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

WEATHER

Oman:Northwesterly wind impacts various governorates

Oman:Northwesterly wind impacts various governorates
Oman:Northwesterly wind impacts various governorates
OMAN

Oman: Safety first, ROP tells khareef visitors

Oman: Safety first, ROP tells khareef visitors
Oman: Safety first, ROP tells khareef visitors
DIPLOMACY

Arab meeting on facing nuclear emergencies kicks off Wednesday

Arab meeting on facing nuclear emergencies kicks off Wednesday
Arab meeting on facing nuclear emergencies kicks off Wednesday
ELECTRIC VEHICLE

OAPEC chief: e-vehicles will not impact global oil sales in Kuwait

OAPEC chief: e-vehicles will not impact global oil sales in Kuwait
OAPEC chief: e-vehicles will not impact global oil sales in Kuwait
FISCAL POLICY

Kuwait's projected revenues increase in FY '24-25 budget -- Finance min.

Kuwait's projected revenues increase in FY '24-25 budget -- Finance min.
Kuwait's projected revenues increase in FY '24-25 budget -- Finance min.
IMMIGRATION

EU pays due attention to Kuwait's request for Schengen visa exemption - FM

EU pays due attention to Kuwait's request for Schengen visa exemption - FM
EU pays due attention to Kuwait's request for Schengen visa exemption - FM
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Visit Qatar CEO takes part in QA’s Hamburg, Germany route launch

Visit Qatar CEO takes part in QA’s Hamburg, Germany route launch
Visit Qatar CEO takes part in QA’s Hamburg, Germany route launch
POLICY

Qatar's Cabinet approves draft law regulating travel and air cargo offices

Qatar's Cabinet approves draft law regulating travel and air cargo offices
Qatar's Cabinet approves draft law regulating travel and air cargo offices

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Growth of UAE’s non-oil businesses impacted by competitive pressures

2.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil business activity drops to its lowest in 2.5 years – PMI

3.

Higher oil prices boost GCC equity indices

4.

Dubai real estate update: Rents will continue to rise, but at a slower pace in 2024

5.

Value of shares traded on Saudi bourse surged 72% to $272bln in H1 2024

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Kuwait’s ambitious concept for Mubarak Al-Kabeer port

2

Kuwait: Exemption of fines for unregistered marine vessels until end 2024

3

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait assert ownership of Durra field

4

Diesel shortage hits Kuwait’s fishing industry

5

Iraq wants to overcome dispute with Kuwait over maritime waterway, PM says

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

Videos

Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals

Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals
Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

TRANSPORT

Abu Dhabi Ports Group bids for container terminal in India – report

Abu Dhabi Ports Group bids for container terminal in India – report
Abu Dhabi Ports Group bids for container terminal in India – report
ECONOMY

Egypt’s non-oil sector shows signs of uplift in three years – PMI

LEGAL

ADX-listed e& loses appeal against anti-competitive charges in Moroccan court

EQUITIES

Citi raises ADNOC Drilling target price on new contract win

LATEST NEWS
1

Versatile International announces new lighting venture in Saudi Arabia

2

London's FTSE 100 climbs on Smith & Nephew boost; UK polls underway

3

Tesla cars for first time on Chinese government purchase list

4

ANZ, Blackstone launch new wealth management fund in Australia

5

Dubai Road Naming Committee launches ‘Roads Naming Suggestions platform’

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds