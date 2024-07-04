Naval exercise to determine readiness for maritime incidents in Qatar

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, carried out the Maritime Crisis Management Exercise "Dibel 4" to determine the readiness of the concerned authorities, raise the level of co-ordination and training, and increase the efficiency of these authorities.The exercise scenario included extinguishing a fire, preventing an oil spill caused by an explosion on the maritime vessel "Dibel," and rescuing injured crew members. Several entities collaborated with the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security in this exercise.Director-General of Coast and Border Security Major General Nasser Jabr al-Nuaimi explained that the exercise is part of the annual plans prepared by the Directorate to train and practise for various maritime incidents and tasks, with the participation of other relevant entities.He stressed that the General Administration of Coasts and Borders Security is keen to always be fully prepared to confront various incidents that occur in the maritime field, whether they are accidents involving commercial ships and oil tankers, confronting smuggling activities, or combating the practice of fishing in Qatari waters by non-Qatari maritime means, as well as protecting gas and oil stations and other tasks.Director of the Operations Department at the General Directorate and commander of the exercise Staff Major (Navy) Hassan Ahmed al-Sulaiti said that the exercise took place with a high level of co-ordination, as the participating parties dealt with the exercise with complete professionalism, which reflected the extent of their readiness to deal with maritime accidents.