KUWAIT -- The 118th meeting of the Kuwait-Saudi permanent joint committee was held on Sunday at the headquarters of Al-Khafji Joint Operations Area, chaired by Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil Sheikh Dr. Nimer Fahad Al-Sabah and Saudi Assistant Minister of Energy Mohammad Al-Ibrahim.



According to a statement by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil, the meeting reviewed operational reports from the onshore and offshore divided zones, covering strategic plans, current and future projects, challenges, and the use of advanced technologies in oil operations.



The committee expressed pride in the recent discovery of a new oil reserve at the North Wafra-Wara-Burgan field in May, calling it a reflection of the strong strategic cooperation between the two countries in managing shared natural resources.

The well (Wara Burgan-1) is producing over 500 barrels per day, showcasing the technical capabilities and collaboration of both nations' national workforces.



Discussions also addressed emergency response plans, operational procedures, and ongoing efforts to improve capabilities and performance.

The committee praised the dedication of the Kuwaiti and Saudi teams in achieving joint goals and crafting a unified strategy that aligns with both nations' energy interests.



Sheikh Nimer stressed the importance of holding regular committee meetings to assess operations, explore development plans, train local talent, and apply cutting-edge technologies throughout oil production phases.

He also thanked his Saudi counterpart for the positive and cooperative spirit shown, emphasizing the value of continued coordination between both ministries to facilitate joint oil projects in Al-Khafji and Wafra.



Established under the 1965 agreement to divide the Neutral Zone, this committee reports directly to the oil ministers of both countries and oversees matters such as workforce facilitation, resource management, and licensing in the divided zone.

The committee meets biannually under normal circumstances and submits its findings and recommendations to the ministers.

The agreement on the division of the submerged area near the divided zone was signed with the Saudi side in 2000, in addition to the signing of the memorandum of understanding on the re-production of the divided zone in December 2019, all of which are considered attached to the 1965 agreement on the division of the neutral zone.

