RIYADH — The number of foreign startups licensed under Saudi Arabia’s "Riyadi" initiative has reached 550 as of mid-2025, marking a 118% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Investment.

This surge comes as part of national efforts to position the Kingdom as a regional hub for entrepreneurship by facilitating international startup entry and creating a flexible regulatory environment that fosters innovation and attracts investment.

The General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha’at) has also issued 364 licenses for business incubators and accelerators across the country.

These entities have played a vital role in attracting international entrepreneurs and supporting their growth journey — from early prototyping and mentorship to investor and market access — enabling them to launch effectively in the Saudi market.

Flagship international events hosted in the Kingdom, such as Biban and LEAP, have further drawn global founders by showcasing Saudi Arabia’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem and investment opportunities.

Additionally, the active participation of Saudi stakeholders in global forums like Web Summit, Vivatech, and Slush has enhanced international networking and promoted the Kingdom as an attractive destination for startup activity.

The "Riyadi" license (Startup Investment Registration) is one of the Ministry of Investment’s key initiatives, designed to empower international and local entrepreneurs to establish ventures easily with partners from around the world. The initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s broader objectives of economic diversification, innovation, and embedding a culture of entrepreneurship.

