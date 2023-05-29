The Sultanate of Oman and Iran signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and two cooperation agreements in Saadabad Palace, Tehran, in a bid to enhance development and investments between the two countries.

The two memoranda of understanding deal with promoting investments, exchanging investment opportunities, boosting development and investments in economic zones and free zones. Meanwhile, the two agreements deal with exchanging oil information and the joint study on the Hengam-Bakha field project.

The first MoU was signed by Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Ehsan Khandozi, Iran’s Minister of Economic and Financial Affairs.

The second MoU was signed by Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, Iran’s Adviser to the President and Secretary of the High Council for Free Zones.

The two agreements were inked by Eng. Salim Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals and Ali Akbar Mehrabian, Iran’s Minister of Energy.

The signing ceremonies were attended by the official delegations from both sides.

