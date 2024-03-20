Bahrain-based alternative asset manager Investcorp has launched a new $526 million venture to acquire industrial real estate assets in the United States.

The new venture, established in collaboration with two unnamed sovereign wealth funds, builds on the success and strategy of a prior venture established in November 2021.

Over the past 2.5 years, Investcorp and the two sovereign funds have committed over $1 billion of equity to acquire industrial real estate assets.

Currently, Investcorp holds $5.1 billion worth of industrial real estate assets in the US, spread across 43 million square feet.

“The US industrial sector continues to exhibit strong fundamentals, and we continue to see attractive opportunities to expand our investments in the last-mile subset of this asset class,” said Yusef Al Yusef, Head of Distribution at Investcorp.

“The assets we will be targeting for this venture remain largely insulated from the supply issues impacting big-box industrial warehouses,” he added.

Since 1996, Investcorp has acquired over 1,300 properties valued at over $25 billion. Its US real estate strategy primarily focuses on the industrial and residential sectors, making 98% of its $9.2 billion US portfolio.



