Tehran – H E Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, met in Tehran Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, on Monday.

The meeting dealt with a set of topics related to the bilateral relations and means of promoting them to serve interests of the Omani and Iranian peoples.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments at the regional and international arenas. They stressed their determination to continue consultation and making all efforts that aim at maintaining security and stability.

