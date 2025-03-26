Nizwa: Governorate of Dakhliyah has invited bids for the first phase of the Jabal Shams Grand Canyon Project, a major tourism initiative aimed at boosting the national economy and generating jobs.

An official from the Dakhliyah Governor’s Office said the first phase includes site levelling, land preparation, road planning, and the development of service networks. It will also involve the construction of reception and administration buildings, basic facilities, and public amenities.

“The project aims to support domestic tourism, create job opportunities for jobseekers, and contribute to national income,” the official said. Prospective investors can visit the site on April 22, with the deadline for bid submissions set for May 27.

In October 2024, the Dakhliyah Governor’s Office signed an agreement with Nas Engineering Consultancy to design and oversee the first phase. The project design was selected as the winner of the 2024 Governorate’s Competition and aligns with the Royal Directives for local development and ‘Oman Vision 2040’.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the project aims to integrate with the natural landscape while enhancing visitors’ connection with the environment.

Planned attractions include a recreational area, a glass walkway, a tourist resort, a zip line, and a hiking trail. Geological exhibitions, a rock garden, and an adventure centre are also part of the development.

Additional features include a coffee farm, fruit orchards, a summer camp, and a seasonal activities garden. A 500-seat theatre, kiosks selling seasonal produce, and an information centre will provide cultural experiences for visitors.

Situated at an altitude of 3,000m and covering an area of 148,000sqm, the development aims to attract adventure seekers and families. Geological exhibits will highlight Oman’s diverse landscapes, while a children’s recreation area will offer games and creative workshops. A 200m zip line and a 97m glass walkway – one of the project’s key attractions – will provide panoramic views of the canyon.

A public square with 12 kiosks will showcase Omani culture, offering fresh fruits, vegetables, traditional sweets, and souvenirs.

