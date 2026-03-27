Mucscat: The government of the Sultanate of Oman's announcement on the acquisition of SalamAir is a positive development, said the airline's CEO.

Adrian Hamilton-Manns said the acquisition, which was announced by the Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology, specifically, is a very positive development.

"It ensures that both SalomAir and Oman Air can grow in a sustained manner. It protects the overall balance within the aviation market in Oman. It allows both carriers to focus on their core markets. SalamAir specifically in the low-cost market that we have focused on over the past few years, and it ensures that the aviation market is healthy."

Earlier speaking to the Observer." So we were a low-cost airline and sticking to the model. We fly people, and we charge them as low as we can get away with it. That's our job."

He added, "We're very happy. We welcome the change. We're grateful to Eng. Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport and Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), Oman Air, and who worked tirelessly to put this together, as well as the team from SalomAir, who were the counterparties in the strategy. So from our side, it's nothing but positive, and we are very happy about the results."

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