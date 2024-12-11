MUSCAT: As part of its commitment to engaging youth in various aspects of civil aviation, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) hosted a youth session titled "Youth Empowerment: Achieving Gender Balance in Aviation Security" as part of the ICAO Security Week 2024 and the High-Level Ministerial Segment, held from December 9-12, 2024 in the Sultanate of Oman. The session saw participation from officials, experts and young professionals with an interest in the aviation sector.

The event was attended by distinguished guests including Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the ICAO Council, Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary-General of ICAO, and Eng Nayef bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The session focused on four key themes, including the role of youth in civil aviation security, the importance of achieving gender balance in aviation security, challenges and opportunities facing young people in aviation security, and promoting gender balance in the aviation sector through success stories.

The discussions underscore the significance of engaging and empowering youth within the aviation sector and achieving gender balance to enhance security and innovation. The session also highlighted various success stories demonstrating the potential of young professionals in the industry.

