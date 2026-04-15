Dakhliyah – Environment Authority (EA) has launched a significant environmental initiative aimed at planting half a million wild seeds. This project is situated in the Tanuf area within the Wilayat of Nizwa and serves as a primary effort to enhance the local natural vegetation cover.

By focusing on the restoration of the landscape, the campaign seeks to actively combat the effects of desertification and support the long-term sustainability of wildlife. Furthermore, the initiative is designed to promote biological diversity, ensuring that the local ecosystem remains resilient and preserved for future generations through dedicated conservation efforts.