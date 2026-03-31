Muscat: The Royal Oman Police, represented by the General Directorate of Customs, has introduced a set of facilitation measures to streamline the entry and movement of transit goods, amid the current regional situation.

The new procedures allow empty containers to enter and exit without a customs declaration, with inspection limited to scanning.

Transit declarations will also be processed from border points to ports using booking numbers, with clearance limited to containers that have physically arrived.

Meanwhile, vehicles and equipment arriving from GCC countries will require only a transit declaration, without the need for a customs card or export certificate.

The move underscores ongoing efforts to ensure smooth trade flows, reduce delays, and support the business community during evolving regional conditions.

The ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States are exerting significant pressure on businesses across the region, particularly in the Gulf.

Rising oil prices have increased operating costs for transport, logistics, and manufacturing, while disruptions in key shipping lanes such as the Strait of Hormuz have led to delays, higher insurance premiums, and supply chain uncertainty.