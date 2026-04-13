Muscat – Oman Airports, Oman Air, and SalamAir have disclosed a strong financial and operational performance for the year 2025 during a joint media briefing held in Muscat. This positive growth was primarily driven by an increase in revenues and improved operational efficiency alongside the expansion of international flight networks. The three organisations indicated that these results mark the beginning of a new growth phase for the aviation sector in Oman, significantly enhancing its presence on both regional and global stages.

The strategic roadmap for 2026 to 2030 focuses on building an integrated aviation system that supports sustainable growth and global connectivity. H E Eng Saeed Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology stated that the government is working on a vision to rebuild the sector and boost its international competitiveness. He highlighted that Oman Air has achieved positive profits for the first time in approximately 15 years, accompanied by a steady reduction in debt. Furthermore, the Muscat Airport City project was identified as a key pillar for transforming the country into a regional logistics hub, combining commercial and tourism services.

The Minister also confirmed the government’s acquisition of SalamAir as a strategic move to reorganise the sector, noting that both airlines will continue to operate independently with their own fleets and commercial identities.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).