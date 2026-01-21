Muscat – Oman’s adventure tourism sector has recorded sharp growth, with the number of licensed companies organising adventure activities rising from just three in 2023 to 16 in 2025 – an increase of 433% – the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has confirmed.

The expansion reflects growing confidence in the sultanate’s outdoor and experiential tourism offerings, as adventure tourism continues to emerge as a key pillar within Oman’s diversified tourism strategy.

The ministry said the sector is receiving sustained attention through a range of programmes designed to enhance service quality, improve site readiness and ensure full compliance with safety and operational standards.

Officials said the integrated approach underscores the ministry’s commitment to positioning adventure tourism as a sustainable, high-quality tourism product that supports economic diversification, attracts international visitors and creates new opportunities for local enterprises and youth employment.

