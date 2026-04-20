Muscat – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) plans to offer 400 agricultural investment opportunities worth RO400mn by the end of the first half of 2026, as part of efforts to boost food self-sufficiency and expand private sector participation.

The announcement was made on Sunday by H E Dr Ahmed bin Nasser Al Bakri, Undersecretary for Agriculture, during the signing of agricultural usufruct agreements organised with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

H E Al Bakri stated that in the first year of the 11th Five-Year Plan, MAFWR aims to offer 400 projects valued at about RO400mn, including nearly 200 agriculture and livestock projects worth around RO200mn.

“So far, 219 investment opportunities have been offered through the Tatweer platform, representing about 55% of the overall target,” he said, adding that the remaining projects will be offered before the end of the first half of 2026.

On Sunday, agreements were signed for 18 agricultural projects worth more than RO1.9mn, covering around 300 acres in Buraimi, North Sharqiyah, North Batinah, South Batinah, Al Wusta and Dhofar.

In the livestock sector, table egg self-sufficiency exceeds 95%, with annual production of around 970mn eggs from five commercial companies.

White meat self-sufficiency is expected to rise from about 62% to more than 74% by the end of the year following expanded production by Al Safa Poultry Company. Additional projects involving Oman Investment Authority and Brazil-based JBS, including Al Namaa Poultry Company, are projected to produce up to 60,000 tonnes annually, potentially lifting white meat self-sufficiency above 90%.

Red meat self-sufficiency stands at about 45%, with further increases targeted through partnerships, breed improvement and supply chain development.