MUSCAT,: Construction work on a strategic titanium slag production project – the first of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman – is nearing completion in Sohar Freezone. When operational later this year, the RO 63.5 million facility will usher Oman into the global titanium value chain, encompassing a wide array of aerospace, industrial and consumer applications.

According to Minerals Development Oman (MDO) – which holds a 35 per cent stake in Sohar Titanium (FZC) LLC – the production of titanium dioxide will contribute to the “strengthening of industrial value chains and supporting economic diversification objectives in Oman.”

State-owned MDO – part of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) – stated in its newly published 2025 Annual Report that overall construction work on the 150,000 tonnes per annum capacity project is now 89 per cent complete.

In addition, two of the project’s three electric arc ore-thermal furnaces have been commissioned. “Commissioning of the furnaces represents a key milestone in the project’s industrial development journey, paving the way toward reaching targeted production capacity and full operational phase, in line with the highest standards of safety, quality and operational efficiency,” MDO noted.

Partnering with MDO in the establishment of this strategic project is Dubal Holding, a Dubai government-owned investment company focused on aluminium, metals and natural resources. Another key stakeholder is TI International, which has invested in Sohar Titanium through Gulf Titanium DMCC. TI International functions as a specialised titanium supply chain and marketing platform — closely tied to the internationally renowned Stork Group — providing sourcing, commercial expertise and global market access for projects like Sohar Titanium.

Titanium is produced by reducing ilmenite (titanium ore) in electric arc furnaces to yield titanium slag, which serves as a key intermediate. Around 80 per cent of this slag is used to manufacture titanium dioxide (TiO₂), the world’s most widely used white pigment due to its brightness and opacity. TiO₂ is found across a wide range of everyday products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, inks, food items, medicines and toothpaste.

The remaining titanium slag is mainly used to produce titanium sponge and metal, which are valued for their strength, light weight and exceptional resistance to corrosion. These properties make titanium alloys increasingly important in aerospace, chemical processing, marine applications and medical devices, with expanding use in sectors such as nuclear technology, desalination, electronics and consumer goods.

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