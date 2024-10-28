NEOM, the developers of Saudi futuristic city, has announced the opening of Sindalah, a luxury resort destination on Red Sea and the first physical showcase of NEOM, a result of an extensive two-year effort by the Saudi developer.

Located in the glistening azure waters of the Red Sea, 5 km off the NEOM coastline in northwest Saudi Arabia, Sindalah is a distinctive, luxury resort destination spread over 840,000 sq m.

Ideally positioned 17 hours by sea from key Mediterranean destinations, Sindalah will serve as NEOM's gateway to the Red Sea, providing easy access for European, Saudi and GCC yacht owners.

First announced by HRH Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Board of Directors in December 2022, Sindalah’s opening marks an exciting milestone in NEOM’s progress.

Transforming Sindalah - from idea to reality - has been the result of an extensive two-year effort, from a 30,000-strong workforce at its peak across four local contracting partners and up to 60 subcontractors, said NEOM in its statement.

It marks a significant step in realising the kingdom’s tourism ambitions under Saudi Vision 2030 and reaffirms NEOM's ability to conceive and deliver new and exciting destinations. To celebrate this occasion, Sindalah has welcomed its first wave of invited guests to experience the island's allure.

Sindalah blends the natural beauty of the island with tech-driven design and architectural excellence. With the island masterfully designed by leading yachting architecture firm, Luca Dini, Sindalah offers world-class restaurants, hotels, venues and experiences.

Set to welcome up to 2,400 guests per day by 2028, the island will also generate around 3,500 jobs, helping to drive the ongoing development of the kingdom’s thriving hospitality and tourism industries, thereby supporting diversification of the economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Announcing its opening, CEO Nadhmi Al Nasr said: "NEOM is committed to supporting the kingdom’s new era of luxury tourism, with the opening of Sindalah. The realization of this landmark destination, the gateway to the Red Sea, is due to the visionary leadership of HRH Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Vision 2030."

"This is a proud chapter in the NEOM story and we are excited to achieve more of our ambitious goals, with the continued support of His Royal Highness. NEOM’s inaugural destination offers visitors a ‘first glimpse’ of what the future holds for our extensive portfolio of destinations and developments," he added.

Boasting an impressive marine ecosystem, Sindalah’s surrounding waters are home to 1,100 species of fish – 45 of which are unique to NEOM waters, in addition to more than 300 coral species.

In line with NEOM's commitment to sustainability and conservation, preservation of Sindalah’s natural marine habitat has been central to the island’s development, and guests are invited to dive beneath the surface to explore its wonders for themselves.

With its strategic location and year-round pleasant climate, Sindalah’s state-of-the-art, 86-berth marina will usher in a new season of sailing.

The Sindalah Yacht Club, with interiors expertly designed by Stefano Ricci, sits as the marina’s focal point and invites yachting guests, owners and crew to enjoy its amenities.

Docking facilities, additional offshore buoys for super yachts and a full suite of yacht management services are also available.

