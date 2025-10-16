Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has announced that it has awarded a key contract worth KD42.8 million ($139.2 million) to National Contracting Company for the construction of a 132/11kV substation within South Sabah Al Ahmad residential city.

The scope of work includes supply, installation, implementation and maintenance of 10 main transformer stations in the South Sabah Al Ahmed N1, N3, N5 Area, said the statement.

This is the second substation contract being clinched by NCC in South Sabah Al Ahmad residential city.

Last year it had landed a KD31.29 million ($102 million) PAHW contract to build three 400kV substations in Kuwait.

The project scope included design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning and maintenance of 400/132/11kV units located in South Sabah Al Ahmad residential city.

