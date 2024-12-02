Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) is hosting the annual conference of DERPART, Germany’s largest travel agency network, from November 30 to December 2.

This high-profile event, featuring 130 directors of German travel agencies and top executives, highlights Oman’s growing prominence as a destination for business tourism and international conferences.

Germany, one of Oman’s key tourism markets, makes this event strategically significant for strengthening ties and boosting travel demand.

The gathering provides a platform to showcase Oman’s cultural heritage, natural beauty, and modern infrastructure to decision-makers from Germany’s tourism sector, fostering partnerships that contribute to the growth of the sultanate’s tourism industry.

Khalid bin Walid al Zadjali, Director of the Oman Convention Bureau at MHT, called the conference a milestone in the ministry’s efforts to establish Oman as a global hub for business tourism. “Hosting the annual conference of DERPART is an important achievement in the ministry’s ongoing efforts to position the sultanate as a global destination for business tourism. We are working diligently to attract major international events, which are key to highlighting Oman’s rich heritage, captivating nature, and advanced infrastructure,” he said.

During the conference, MHT will present a workshop focusing on Oman’s offerings in the business tourism sector. “We aim to engage directly with key decision-makers, showcasing facilities for hosting conferences and outlining future tourism development projects aligned with Oman Vision 2040,” Zadjali added.

He also underscored the importance of long-term collaborations. “The ministry is committed to strengthening ties with European markets, such as the proposed partnership with DERPART. These partnerships are instrumental in attracting events, enhancing Oman’s global image, and promoting the sultanate as a unique business tourism destination. Beyond hosting conferences, we also provide logistical and technical support to ensure exceptional experiences for organisers and participants,” Zadjali explained.

In addition to the conference, MHT is organising a series of cultural and heritage activities to immerse participants in Oman’s rich traditions and natural landscapes. These events will include live demonstrations of handicrafts, folk art performances, and tours to major landmarks, offering attendees a comprehensive experience of Oman’s heritage and environmental diversity.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

