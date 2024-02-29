Doha, Qatar: Mexico aims to strengthen its relations with Qatar through the means of public diplomacy, affirmed a high-ranking official.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Victor Manuel Villalobos Arámbula, said that the exchange of knowledge, experience, and culture between Qatar and Mexico will pave the way to further strengthen ties.

Arámbula is on an official visit to Doha, coinciding with Mexico’s National Day celebration at Expo 2023 held yesterday.

“The relationship between Qatar and Mexico is building step by step. In my view the first way to strengthen this relationship is to exchange knowledge and experience. That’s a good way to establish strong relations,” he said.

“I have a broader aspect that there are a lot of things we can learn from Qatar including culture, technology, knowledge and experience, so we have to make that happen,” he added.

Speaking about Mexico’s presence at the Expo Doha 2023 Arámbula said it is helping to demonstrate Mexico’s agricultural potential, and the measures it is taking to make the sector more sustainable and resilient, stressing that this global conversation strengthens relations between Mexico and Qatar.

He also said that Expo Doha 2023 has helped in developing people to people connections.

“Expo Doha 2023 is an example and it is a unique opportunity to reach not just only the possibility to share about our agricultural developments but also to showcase tradition and culture,” he added.

“A lot of people visited our pavilion at Expo Doha 2023, we hope people become more interested in our country and through that we expect that we can go beyond the traditional ways of enhancing relations in trade and investment,” he said.

Earlier, addressing a press conference Arámbula highlighted Mexico’s commitment to sustainability in the agro and horticultural sector and the country’s bioeconomy approach, technological resources and potential collaborations with Qatar and the region.

He said that Mexico has a diverse agricultural climate and is the twelfth largest food producer, with a volume of up to 301.3 million tonnes in 2023, including grains, oil seeds, agricultural industrial crops, fruits trees, vegetables, fodder, and ornamental plants. Its products are sold to more than 190 countries in the world.

“During the Expo we have presented our Green Desert, which is made up of endemic species that are part of our culture, tradition and agriculture; that also stand out for being highly resistant to extreme temperatures and with little water requirement,” said Arámbula. He also said that Mexico mainly exports different types of berries and chickpeas to Qatar and emphasised there is a potential to expand it to a variety of fruits and vegetables including avocados and mangoes.

