Merak Capital, a Saudi-based investment firm licensed by the Capital Market Authority, has announced a SAR100 million ($26.7 million) strategic investment in Arsann, the kingdom’s leading operator of smart parking and mobility infrastructure.

The investment marks a major step in modernising Saudi Arabia’s urban infrastructure and optimising city mobility through data and automation, supporting Vision 2030’s goals of smarter, more sustainable cities, said a statement from Merak Capital.

Founded in 2017, Arsann operates over 270 active sites and has managed more than 10 million parked vehicles across Saudi Arabia - the largest smart-parking footprint in the kingdom.

Its IoT-enabled systems and digital payments optimise parking flow, cut congestion and enhance accessibility across sectors such as retail, healthcare, aviation, and hospitality.

Mohannad Alfayez, Partner and Head of Capital Formation at Merak Capital, said: "Our investment in Arsann reflects Merak’s conviction that technology and infrastructure can work together to deliver meaningful impact - supporting national priorities and expanding opportunities for Saudi talent."

Together, Merak Capital and Arsann are redefining the role of parking in Saudi Arabia’s mobility ecosystem - transforming static spaces into dynamic, data-rich hubs that improve operations, reduce congestion, and enhance everyday life.

With Merak Capital’s backing, Arsann will scale its technology and data capabilities and prepare for participation in giga projects and major national events.

The company also plans to expand into municipal on-street networks, deploying connected systems that provide real-time visibility on parking availability and traffic flow—advancing the Kingdom’s shift toward digitally managed mobility infrastructure.

Beyond its role in national infrastructure, Arsann creates value for both businesses and users. Its platform turns parking assets into data-driven revenue centers for property owners and delivers seamless, cashless access for drivers—making mobility simpler and more reliable.

Arsann said its ecosystem has also created new economic opportunities across the kingdom’s growing gig economy.

"From the start, Arsann set out to enable economic growth through opportunity - not just by building technology, but by empowering the people who move our cities," remarked its Chairman Mahmoud Ghulman.

By leveraging its matching and management technologies, the company has enabled a network of on-ground operators and mobility service providers to participate in Saudi Arabia’s evolving smart-mobility sector—supporting job creation and local value generation in line with Vision 2030.

"This investment allows us to scale that mission and deepen our contribution to the national economy," he added.

