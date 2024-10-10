KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced a new service enhancement for its Visa Platinum and Signature Credit cardholders, in addition to KIB’s Visa Infinite Credit and Debit cardholders. KIB’s Visa cardholders can now access airport lounges through the new Visa Airport Companion App. The app, developed by Visa in partnership with DragonPass, will allow eligible Visa cardholders to access over 1,200 lounges worldwide more conveniently, quickly, and flexibly. Eligible KIB Visa cardholders must register to the new Visa Airport Companion App to continue enjoying their Airport Lounge privileges.

Commenting on the update, Laila Naserallah, Senior Manager of Product Development at the Digital Innovation and Data Intelligence Department at KIB, said: “We encourage our customers, who are holders of eligible Visa Credit and Debit Cards, to download the new Visa Airport Companion App from the Apple or Google Play Store, complete the registration process and enroll their eligible cards to continue benefiting from the exclusive benefits offered on their KIB Visa cards.” She added: “The Visa Airport Companion App will allow eligible KIB Visa cardholders to enjoy a fully digital experience and an even more convenient check-in at lounges through real-time eligibility checks using the App’s QR Code feature, while having access to detailed information on a variety of lounges across global airport destinations.”

It serves to note KIB’s ongoing commitment to providing world-class customer service to its traveling customers, stressing the availability of its Contact Center anytime anywhere, either through the Bank’s international phone service reachable at (+965 22957300), or any of its digital channels, including its Live Chat service and the KIB Online portal - both available on its website (www.KIB.com.kw), KIB’s WhatsApp messaging service (accessible through the Bank’s local number 1 866 866), as well as through its local and international video call service that can be accessed through the KIB Mobile banking app.

