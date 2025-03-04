KUWAIT CITY - The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced the development of an integrated operational plan to ensure smooth travel flow through Kuwait International Airport during the holy month of Ramadan.

This includes managing the increased demand for Umrah trips to the holy land and preparing for the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The DGCA confirmed that it has increased the capacity of all airport facilities to guarantee smooth travel during Ramadan, while maintaining the highest safety and operational standards.

It also approved the airlines’ request to have their own schedule during the holy month. In order to ensure seamless travel, the DGCA held discussions with the concerned authorities to streamline procedures in line with the anticipated increase in traffic during Ramadan. Director of the Operations Department at DGCA Mansour Al-Hashem stated in an interview with Al-Akhbar TV that the operational plan involves coordinated efforts between all stakeholders at Kuwait International Airport. Al-Hashemi explained that the plan encompasses all airport buildings; ensuring compliance with safety, durability and operational protocols. In another development, the State Audit Bureau (SAB) is reviewing three contracts and projects at Kuwait International Airport, valued at KD 1.5 million.

According to reliable sources; the review covers a lease contract for an area adjacent to the air cargo sector, a second extension contract for agricultural works, and the procedures for awarding a contract for one of the investment sites in Terminal Four.

