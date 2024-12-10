KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Public Works has announced the commencement of major maintenance work on roads in the Hawalli Governorate. This initiative is part of a broader maintenance plan under new contracts covering highways and internal roads across the six governorates of Kuwait. The project includes 18 major road maintenance undertakings in various regions.

Minister of Public Works, Noura Al-Mashaan, stated that the maintenance work in Hawalli has begun following the directives of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah, emphasizing the government’s commitment to improving and maintaining the country’s infrastructure. The work will initially target the most severely damaged areas before moving on to less affected ones. Ministry teams will supervise and monitor the maintenance operations, ensuring adherence to technical standards and timelines. A specialized committee has been formed to select supervising engineers, who have undergone rigorous evaluations to ensure their capability to manage the projects effectively.

Al-Mashaan underscored the importance of resolving pending issues related to road maintenance and urged the rapid and high-quality completion of all work according to approved technical specifications. She called on residents to exercise patience and cooperate with authorities, as some roads will require temporary closures during the maintenance process.

The minister highlighted that road maintenance and repairs remain a priority for Kuwait’s political leadership. She commended the guidance and support of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, noting their dedication to advancing infrastructure development as part of the "New Kuwait 2035" vision.

Engineer Nasser Khaled Al-Zoubi, the supervisor for the road maintenance project, emphasized the Ministry's focus on ensuring the safety and integrity of infrastructure, including rainwater drainage systems. He explained that teams have already begun cleaning and repairing faults and will soon focus on areas within Hawalli Governorate, such as Bayan, Mishref, Salwa, Jabriya, Salmiya, Mubarak Al-Abdullah, and Al-Siddiq. He also urged residents in these areas to cooperate fully to facilitate timely project completion.

