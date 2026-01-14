KUWAIT -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) on Tuesday launched the executive program for the digital transformation strategy of the Kuwaiti oil sector, comprising 24 digital initiatives, with the possibility of expansion in the future.

The program aims to enhance the sector's role and standing, improve operational performance, and boost profitability and competitiveness.



The launch took place during a meeting at KNPC's headquarters in Al-Ahmadi, attended by KNPC Chief Executive Officer Wadha Al-Khateeb, representatives of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries, and officials from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which is overseeing implementation of the program.

KNPC Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Support Services and Chair of the company's Digital Transformation Steering Committee, Kholoud Al-Mutairi, said the program is the result of years of sustained efforts, close coordination and continuous follow-up across oil sector companies.



She noted that reaching this stage required overcoming traditional barriers to establish a new work culture based on data, innovation and artificial intelligence, emphasizing the program supports KPC's strategic objectives for 2024 and contributes to achieving Kuwait Vision 2035 by developing the oil sector's capabilities and creating added value for the national economy.

She expressed gratitude to KPC and its subsidiaries for entrusting KNPC with leading this phase under the supervision of KPC's Higher Digital Transformation Steering Committee, commending BCG for its professional commitment.



The meeting also featured technical presentations by BCG, along with KNPC's Projects II and Information Technology departments, outlining the transition from strategic vision to execution and presenting the future implementation roadmap. (end)km.seo

