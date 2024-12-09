KUWAIT CITY : The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has launched a campaign to raise awareness of the rights and obligations of domestic workers and their employers, urging compliance with regulations to protect both parties. Employers are required to adhere to the standard recruitment contract prepared by PAM and to avoid unauthorized practices such as transferring workers to other employers without approval from the Department of Regulating the Recruitment of Labor. Such transfers within the six-month warranty period will void the warranty.

Employers must ensure they obtain notarized contracts or payment receipts from licensed recruitment offices and refrain from using informal channels like WhatsApp or Snapchat to hire domestic workers. Any issues, such as a worker’s refusal to continue employment, must be reported to the relevant department for resolution or legal transfer.

The Authority also emphasized that domestic workers cannot be assigned tasks outside Kuwait without their consent and clarified employers’ obligations, including repatriating workers at their own expense if necessary. Workers are entitled to end-of-service gratuities equivalent to one month’s salary per year after contract completion. Employers must pay salaries on time, documenting payments via receipts or bank transfers.

PAM highlighted that domestic workers have the right to privacy, including owning a mobile phone for use outside working hours, and urged adherence to workplace confidentiality and moral standards. For complaints or inquiries, employers and workers can contact the Department of Regulating the Recruitment of Domestic Labor or call the hotline at 24937600.

- Do not transfer a domestic worker to another employer without notifying the Department of Regulating the Recruitment of Labor.

- Transferring a worker without authorization within the six-month warranty period will void the warranty.

- Ensure domestic workers are recruited under the standard contract established by the Authority.

- Avoid using social media platforms like WhatsApp or Snapchat to hire domestic workers.

