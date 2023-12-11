Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs Ambassador Bader Al-Tanaib said Sunday that Kuwait is keen on developing and facilitating broader cooperation with African countries in all vital domains.

In statements to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Tanaib said that Kuwait is eager to play a role on the international platform to help elucidate solutions for causes that threaten international peace and security.

He pointed out that he has recently tackled these issues with African officials during his participation in the 9th edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Senegal.

He pointed out that topics of discussion on the course of two days encompassed Cyber Security and digital challenges, ways to operate African Standby Force (ASF), as well as contributions of civil society in its resilience in confronting greed in the management of natural resources on the continent.

Al-Tanaib noted that he has visited Senegal, Cape Verde and Gambia, where written messages of mutual matters were delivered on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Ways of advancing levels of trade exchange and investment, the role of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development in financing development projects in African countries, Kuwaiti charitable societies role in providing humanitarian aid and the implementation of signed agreements were also discussed.

