KUWAIT CITY: According to reliable sources, the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) accepted 14 bids during its meeting on October 7 for the project to construct the new northern building for the State Audit Bureau. The Construction Projects Sector of the Ministry of Public Works is expected to oversee the project on behalf of the State Audit Bureau, which is referred to as “the beneficiary.” CAPT confirmed that it had opened all the bids and did not reject any.

The lowest bid was KD 25.690 million, and the highest bid was KD 44 million. CAPT plans to award the contract to the best bidder based on both technical and financial evaluations, after referring the bids to the Ministry of Public Works for review and the preparation of a technical recommendation within 30 days.

The project site is located in Shuwaikh, and covers an area of 10,000 square meters, with a total construction area of 80,000 square meters. It involves the construction of a new northern building similar to the current State Audit Bureau building. The new facility will consist of eight floors and two basements, along with two additional floors on the existing parking structure adjacent to the headquarters. A bridge will also connect the current building to the new northern building. The sources affirmed the ministry’s commitment to meeting the cost requirements of the beneficiary, to achieve the primary objectives of the building, which include providing a suitable work environment for employees and using the latest construction technologies.



Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

