RABAT, Morocco: Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), called on Wednesday for the development of the Arab civil aviation sector to meet the aspirations of Arab nations and their citizens. He made this statement during his speech at the extraordinary session of the General Assembly of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO), currently being held in Rabat with the participation of Arab member states.

In his address, Sheikh Humoud emphasized that the development of the civil aviation sector, alongside the integration of modern technologies, is crucial to enhancing airport operations and ensuring the smooth movement of passengers. He stressed the importance of ensuring passenger comfort and streamlining procedures without compromising security and safety standards.

Highlighting the rapid growth of global air transport and technological advancements, he called for collective efforts to unite Arab nations in addressing the challenges posed by global aviation blocs. Whether involving governments, airlines, or service providers, Sheikh Humoud urged all members of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization to foster cooperation and integration to strengthen the Arab presence in regional and international forums.

During the meeting, the Assembly agreed to expand the Executive Council by increasing its number of seats to 11. Additionally, three new committees will be established to focus on enhancing the organization's operations, including strategies, governance, and the development of its administrative and financial systems.

