Kuwait Cabinet approved on Monday a draft decree establishing a College for Fire Services and referred it to His Highness Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

This came during the Cabinet's weekly meeting, chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

After the meeting, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Eissa Al-Kandari affirmed that the cabinet was briefed on the Civil Service Bureau decision regarding the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad peace be upon him.

Therefore, the cabinet announced September 28 as a holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad peace be upon him.

The cabinet said public institutes and ministries would suspend work while other entities would continue work and operation in accordance with their own specialized nature.

Moreover, the cabinet was briefed on the recommendation of the Coordinating Committee for Enhancing Non-Oil Revenues regarding the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port Project to take the necessary procedures to complete the project.

