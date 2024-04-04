President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued directives to settle the outstanding financial dues of UAE resident students registered in the country's government schools for previous years of study at a total cost of AED155 million.

The initiative taken by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan epitomises the values of giving rooted in the UAE community and is part of his approach to provide support to students and enhance their drive to succeed in their studies.

The initiative covers students residing in the UAE and registered in UAE government schools, where all their outstanding dues for their studies until the 2023-2024 academic year will be settled, in coordination with the Emirates Schools Establishment.