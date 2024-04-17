Government employees in Sharjah will continue to work from home tomorrow, April 18, it was announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken "due to the impact of unstable weather conditions in the country".

Government workers with jobs that require the presence of their employees at the workplace are excluded, the announcement added.

This is the third day that the emirate has taken the precaution of cancelling on-site work for its government departments, bodies and institutions as the UAE faced torrential rains.

Since Tuesday, government offices across the country have been operating remotely, except those in essential sectors.

Private sector firms had also been urged to prioritise the safety of their employees. However, some had to brave the storm to fulfil their duties.

