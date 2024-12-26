KUWAIT -- On his part, Deputy Premier and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Shereedah Al-Mousherji said the mission of the Supreme Committee of Kuwaiti Citizenship Investigation is to look into lawfulness of means of acquisition.

Withdrawal of citizenships granted according to article (8) is done over batches due to the large sum of cases, he clarified.

As for Minister of Information, Minister of Culture and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi, he said they are working on developing the state's legal infrastructure to accommodate arising demands.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed that this is a matter of great concern, noting that they are awaiting grievance submissions as a first step prior to contacting countries of people's previous citizenships.

On property of those with revoked citizenships, Industry and Commerce Minister Khalifah Al-Ajeel affirmed that property and real-estate will remain as is, as owners will also retain ability to take action. Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Nader Al-Jalal said in this regard that all female scholarship recipients with article (8) citizenships are to continue their studies and receive all benefits.

The number of students whose mothers' citizenships have been rescinded is 79 in both Kuwait University and on scholarships in private universities, he indicated, adding that they are to continue their studies. Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait affirmed the government's intent on seeing this mission to completion.

He took note of recent cabinet approval of draft bill granting cabinet the authority to deal with those with revoked citizenships, with exemptions, as if Kuwaiti citizens. Those denied of these privileges are people who acquired the citizenship through unlawful means, those who voluntarily waived their Kuwaiti nationalities, or persons who committed crimes against the State, he explained.

The State will instead be demanding the return of any expenses paid on the behalf of those who received the citizenship illegally. The Justice Minister revealed that the public prosecution, since the beginning of the year, were investigating 12 forgery cases with a cost of KD 2.5 million on the State.

