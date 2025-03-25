KUWAIT CITY - Decree- Law No. 14/2025 has been issued to define the budgets of ministries and government departments for the 2025/2026 fiscal year. Revenues have been estimated at KD 18,231,486,000, and expenditures have been projected at KD 24,538,000,000, which results in a deficit of KD 6,306,514,000 for the fiscal year of 2025/2026, reports Al- Seyassah daily.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Al-Youm official gazette published decrees for the budgets of 39 independent and affiliated government entities for the same fiscal year, with expectations of profits recorded in only a limited number of these entities.

The budgets for various government entities for the 2025/2026 fiscal year are as follows:

National Assembly: KD 33,843,000

Kuwait Municipality: KD 228,964,000

Public Authority for Civil Information: KD 44,478,000

Kuwait Fire Force: KD 220,445,000

Public Investment Authority: KD 57,754,000

Public Authority for Applied Education and Training: KD 329,959,000

Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources: KD 113,886,000

Palace Authority: KD 23,432,000

National Bureau for Human Rights: KD 2,762,000

Abdullah Al-Salem University: KD 31,280,000

Medical Liability Agency: KD 3,726,000

Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority: KD 11,264,000

Kuwait University: KD 417,181,000

Public Authority for Housing Welfare: KD 569,802,000

Public Authority for Roads and Transportation: KD 5,317,000

National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises: KD 8,934,000

Public Authority for Sports: KD 91,478,000

Environment Public Authority: KD 31,702,000

Public Authority for Disability Affairs: KD 216,571,000

Public Authority for Manpower: KD 707,108,000

Public Authority for Food and Nutrition: KD 26,236,000

Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority: KD 10,259,000

Public Partnership Authority: KD 3,836,000

Public Authority for Youth: KD 14,996,000

Central Authority for Public Tenders: KD 14,830,000

Public Authority for Industry: KD 63,015,000

Kuwait Ports Authority: KD 58,311,000

Public Authority for Social Security: KD 5,695,320,000

Meanwhile, the expected revenues are KD 7,871,862,000. The surplus of revenues over expenditures, totaling approximately KD 2,176,000,000, will be added to the reserve funds. The Central Bank of Kuwait holds KD 64,886,000. Therefore, the total expected revenues are KD 141,978,000, with profits reaching KD 77,092,000, to be disposed of under Article 17 of Law No. 32/1968. The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries are projected to generate KD 22,854,846,000 in revenues, with expected profits of KD 214,279,000. KUNA has KD 13,584,000, the Communications and Information Technology Authority has KD 32,335,000, and the Credit Bank holds KD 34,548,000.

Revenues for the Kuwait Credit Bank are expected to be KD 144,036,000, with profits of KD 109,488,000. The Insurance Regulatory Unit has KD 5,237,000, and the Development Fund has KD 27,967,000. Revenues for the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development are expected to be KD 281,416,000, with profits of KD 253,449,000. The Zakat House has KD 22,088,000, the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research has KD 46,149,000, and the Capital Markets Authority has KD 37,967,000.

